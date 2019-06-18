Cable network FX has renewed the ball scene drama Pose, which features trans stars, for a third season only a week after the debut of its second season.

The drama starring Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, is being hailed for including a record number of trans characters played by trans actors, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Its rising popularity comes at a time when the country is focusing on abuse and unsolved killings of members of the trans community around the country.

THR TV critic Daniel Feinberg praised the show for moving its story line away from stars Evan Peters, Kate Mara and James Van Der Beek and moving it toward its trans leads. The second season focuses around the summer of 1990, when Madonna‘s iconic song and music video Vogue paid homage to the ballroom scene.

Viewer ratings show Pose has grown, according to THR.

The second season premiere on June 11 generated a high of 1.2 million total viewers and 572,000 among viewers 18 to 49, THR reports. When all viewings are incorporated into that mix — including encores and digital viewing — the total number of total viewers jumps to 1.8 million, according to the news organization.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals on a third season,” John Landgraf, chairman of Disney-owned FX, said in a statement published by THR.

“Our thanks to the entire creative team, including Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sherry Marsh, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Erica Kay, the amazing cast and crew and everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions for this incredibly entertaining, enlightening and groundbreaking series,” Landgraf said.

Among Pose‘s cast are actresses Charlayne Woodard and Sandra Bernhard.