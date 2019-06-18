Monday night, rapper/singer Lizzo had her first major television performance during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and she used the milestone moment to shout out one of her favorite movies of all time.

During the star-studded broadcast, which was filmed on Saturday and aired to viewers Monday evening, the body positive powerhouse was introduced by Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, and Elisabeth Moss.

Never one to miss a moment to make a fashion statement, she took the stage decked out in a body hugging, head-to-toe custom denim ensemble and performed her breakout hit “Juice,” while Trailblazer Award recipient Jada Pinkett-Smith danced enthusiastically in the audience.

At the top of her performance, she dons a choir robe just like in the 1993 Whoopi Goldberg movie but then quickly pulls it off while her dancers take the stage to join her during the upbeat self-love anthem.

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has had one of those years that truly transforms an entertainer’s life and catapults them into celebrity status. Although she’s been on the scene for a while and has been building a loyal fanbase for years, her first major label album, Cuz I Love You, introduced her to a whole new audience thirsty for her playful fashions, unapologetic persona and empowering lyrics.

But what sets Lizzo apart from being just another gimmick is that underneath all that cuteness and sass, is a true musician with a timely message.

“If I’m shinin’, everybody gonna shine (yeah, I’m goals),” the Houston native sings as she twerks and glides across the stage. And she’s right. She is absolutely goals.

If you missed the performance, no worries. You can check out her whole lit performance below.