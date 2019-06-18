A former Mississippi sheriff’s deputy who is suing R. Kelly for allegedly breaking up his marriage is now demanding the court set a trial date.

The embattled R&B singer, who is already facing more than 20 counts of felony sexual abuse, has been bombarded with numerous legal issues over the last several months, but it appears claims that he had an affair with a married woman may be what land him in a courtroom next.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, former Hinds County, Miss. Sheriff Kenny Bryant, wants to make sure his grievance doesn’t get lost in the sea of Kelly’s other pending legal cases. As a result he’s demanding that his case be handled prior to the singer going to court for the charges against him in Chicago for criminal sexual abuse.

Bryant married Asia Childress on July 15, 2012. He concedes he was told his wife had a relationship with Kelly prior to their nuptials but was assured it was over. He maintains everything was going well between he and Childress until the musician came back into the picture and ruined not just his relationship, but also his life.

Mississippi is one of the few states in this country that allows people to sue someone for breaking up their marriage. So in 2017, Bryant filed the case alleging that a few months after his wedding, his wife attended an R. Kelly concert and the singer restarted their intimate relationship.

During the alleged five-year affair, the lawmaker claims Kelly gave his wife chlamydia. He also says Childress convinced him to leave his position and move to Georgia, which he later found out was just a ploy to be closer to the singer. After the move, Bryant was unable to find a job and says he was ultimately left in financial ruin.

Although Bryant tried to keep his marriage together, he says every time Kelly had a concert in their area, his wife would sneak off to go see him, and ultimately asked for a divorce.

Kelly denies ever having the affair, but Bryant says his interference in his relationship, robbed him of the love, support and conjugal affection he would have otherwise received from his wife. He is now seeking damages for the emotional, psychological and financial loss he has suffered.