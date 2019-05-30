If his mind was telling him no, he probably should have listened. R&B superstar, R. Kelly is now facing a slew of new charges. According to CBS Chicago, the singer has been charged with 11 new felony counts of sexual abuse on Thursday and will now have to appear in court in Chicago on June 6.

The new case charges Kelly with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16.

Combined these charges carry a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison and is considered the most serious criminal implication Kelly has faced.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, these alleged crimes happened nine years ago in 2010, but may not be associated with a new victim. Apparently the initials of the victim in the latest case are the same initials as those printed on court documents in cases that have been filed previously.

For those who don’t recall, Kelly has already been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse earlier this year after four women came forward to accuse Kelly of these charges. Three of the four women say these alleged crimes occurred when they were still underage.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the Sun-Times on Thursday that while he knew about the new charges, he had not yet received the filing from prosecutors assigned to the case.

“We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly,” Greenberg reportedly told the Sun-Times. “I know this much: it’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.”

Kelly remains free on $1 million bond.

The story is still developing…