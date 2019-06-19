A rib lovers’ dream may be coming true soon!

Reynolds Wrap, the food storage packaging company, announced this week that they are looking for — get this — a 2019 Chief Grilling Officer to travel and find the country’s tastiest BBQ ribs, according to their website.

To make it even better, they are offering a $10,000 stipend, pre-paid travel, long and the opportunity for the lucky person to bring someone along the journey as well.

The Reynold’s Wrap CGO will travel for two weeks to some of the country’s “top BBQ rib cities” and share tips, grilling techniques and photos on Reynolds social channels and their Reynolds Kitchens® website, for those who are interested in learning some new tricks about barbecuing.

Some top cities include Louisville, Kentucky; Chicago; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Charleston, South Carolina; and Memphis, according to USA Today.

“If you don’t mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer,” the company said in a news release.

The first ever CGO traveled to Nashville, Memphis, Kansas City, Dallas and Austin last year and documented her experience visiting popular BBQ restaurants and provided tips and recipes for people to try at home. Some recipes included BBQ chicken thighs, pulled BBQ chicken sliders, bourbon-glazed BBQ ribs and grilled Kansas city Smothered BBQ chicken.

For those who are interested in applying, they should submit a photo of themselves grilling their favorite recipe. They also have to submit 100 words to prove why they are the best person to become The Reynold’s Wrap CGO at [email protected].

There’s not much time left! Applications have to be submitted by Wednesday, June 19 at 12 a.m. CT.