The story of a young woman who finds out she was abducted as a baby and must deal with a family that she thought was hers but is not, is being brought to the screen in the new Lifetime movie Kidnapped: The Kamiyah Mobley Story

Emmy-winning actress and producer, Niecy Nash who stars in Claws and most recently When They See Us, and Rayven Symone Ferrell from The Hate You Give, will star in the project with journalist Robin Roberts serving as executive producer. Ta’Rhonda Jones, from Empire will co-star. The film is set to premiere on the network next year, according to Deadline.

READ MORE: 19-year-old Kamiyah Mobley stolen as an infant still calls her kidnapper ‘mom’

The story focuses on the abduction of Mobley and Gloria Williams who, having suffered a miscarriage, walks into a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital, impersonates a nurse and takes a child from her mother’s arms. Unbeknownst to her, Williams ran off with the baby and police never caught her.

Williams renamed the child Alexis and raised her as her own but when she became an adult and applied for work, she needed a birth certificate and Williams was forced to reveal the truth. The young woman kept the secret for as long as she could before an anonymous tip led to Williams arrest.

The film is the first project to be released under Roberts’ Rock’n Robin and Lincoln Square Productions.

READ MORE: Niecy Nash says she had to reintroduce herself in an effort to land better roles

“I’m thrilled to share this young woman’s story and produce something so poignant for the Lifetime audience,” said Roberts, President of Rock’n Roberts Productions. “I can’t imagine anyone else tackling the complex role of Gloria than Niecy Nash. She’s a talented and versatile actress and I can’t wait to see it all come together.”

Nash will play Gloria Williams, the woman who posed as a nurse and abducted Kamiyah Mobley, who was renamed as Alexis (played by Ferrell) from her mother Shanara Mobley’s (Jones).

The Lifetime movie is also executive produced by Linda Berman, Michele Samit, Richard Kletter and Gary Randal. Jeffrey Byrd will direct the film and Samit and Kletter serving as scriptwriters.