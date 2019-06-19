The death of Nipsey Hussle had a huge impact on his fans and in the community he dedicated his life to, so now his sister has revealed her new left arm tattoo meant to memorialize the rapper and his legacy.

According to Vibe, on Tuesday, Samantha Smith, took Instagram to debut her new body art which is a portrait of her brother’s face. Earlier this year, Nipsey’s fiancee Lauren London and fellow L.A. based rapper The Game both debuted their tatted portraits as well.

In her caption, Smith dedicated a poem to the late entertainer.

Hussle, 33, born Ermias Ashegedom, was shot and killed March 31 in front of his South L.A. store. Police arrested Eric Holder in connection with the shooting and later charged with his murder.

In the ensuing months since his death, Smith has had custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Emani. A California court ruled in May that the girl could remain with Smith, despite the protests of her mother, Tanisha Foster, who the family felt was unfit to care for her.

Her lawyer, Larry Lewellyn, told TMZ at the time that he and the family are working on a visitation schedule for Foster that would be in Emani’s best interest.