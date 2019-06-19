The death of Nipsey Hussle had a huge impact on his fans and in the community he dedicated his life to, so now his sister has revealed her new left arm tattoo meant to memorialize the rapper and his legacy.
According to Vibe, on Tuesday, Samantha Smith, took Instagram to debut her new body art which is a portrait of her brother’s face. Earlier this year, Nipsey’s fiancee Lauren London and fellow L.A. based rapper The Game both debuted their tatted portraits as well.
In her caption, Smith dedicated a poem to the late entertainer.
To my brother who is the Key to Life To my brother who’s strength is unmatched To my brother who is honorable To my brother who keeps his word To my brother who puts integrity before anything To my brother who is the Color of Love To my brother who has the empathy and compassion of God To my brother who seeks the Truth and nothing less To my brother who is who he says he is To my brother who does what he says he will do To my brother who has lived purposefully To my brother who always listens To my brother who has the massive capacity to understand To my brother who keeps me safe To my brother who embraces the new and unknown To my brother who has immense Power To my brother who dismisses fear To my brother who lives in the spirit To my brother who Eternal To my brother who is the Trees and the Ocean To my brother who is his children, his mother, his father, his brother, his woman To my brother who is me I will step into the path you have created I will find what you have found And we will be at home again FOREVER YOUR BABY SISTER/60th STREET SAMANTHA I LOVE YOU BEYOND WHAT LOVE ENTAILS Big thank you @imxtana for this piece I’m filled with gratitude
Hussle, 33, born Ermias Ashegedom, was shot and killed March 31 in front of his South L.A. store. Police arrested Eric Holder in connection with the shooting and later charged with his murder.
In the ensuing months since his death, Smith has had custody of his 10-year-old daughter, Emani. A California court ruled in May that the girl could remain with Smith, despite the protests of her mother, Tanisha Foster, who the family felt was unfit to care for her.
Her lawyer, Larry Lewellyn, told TMZ at the time that he and the family are working on a visitation schedule for Foster that would be in Emani’s best interest.