A tearful Bella Thorne tore into Whoopi Goldberg for shaming her after she released nude photos to thwart an alleged hacker from posting them first.

—Whoopi Goldberg reportedly ‘at her breaking point’ trying to contain Meghan McCain’s meltdowns—

On Monday, Goldberg and her View co-hosts took up the issue of celebrities taking nude pics in the first place and criticized Thorne for making what they considered to be a questionable decision, given that the internet and places like iCloud are accessible and vulnerable to hackers.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said, according to PEOPLE.

“Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that,” Goldberg said.

BELLA THORNE POSTS NUDE PICS TO THWART HACKER: Actress Bella Thorne said she took her “power back” by sharing nude photos of herself after blackmailers threatened to leak them – the co-hosts discuss if this was the right move. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/VqFXmggPle — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2019

Thorne, 21 hit back at 63-year-old Goldberg on her Instagram Story on Thursday saying she was “saddened and displeased and calling the host and the other ladies “old” for their judgy response.

“Dear whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting.”

“So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy?” Thorne continued. “Things he’s already seen? I as a women [sic] should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything?”

“Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t. I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mind set as u are on a show talking to young girls,” Thorne wrote.

In another post, Thorne explained that she had decided to opt out of visiting the show saying she was “supposed to go on The View,” but won’t now because she doesn’t “feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women.”

—Whoopi Goldberg fires back at her ‘View’ co-host Meghan McCain who snaps, ‘So, I don’t get to talk’—

Thorne accompanied her posts with a tearful video about how Goldberg’s comments affected her saying: “I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting.”

“Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my s—, I hope you’re so f—ing happy.”

She then broke down crying.

“I can only imagine all the kids who have their s— released and then they commit suicide. You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation,” she said.

“Shame on you Whoopi,” she continued. “Shame on you for putting that public opinion out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that. Shame on you.”

It seems that Thorne has taken Goldberg’s comments to heart after she posted a message on Saturday saying that a nude photo of her was hacked and she posted it to stop getting blackmailed.

We’ll have to see if Goldberg sticks to her guns or apologizes to Thorne.