Is Whoopi Goldberg running out of patience for Meghan McCain’s antics? Reports are saying that just might be the case.

According to the Daily Mail, recently the conservative commentator took a hiatus from her seat with the other hosts on ABC’s The View and sources are saying that producers and maybe even some of the viewers are relieved about the reprieve.

Allegedly, most notable of those letting out a sigh of relief is show lead, Goldberg, who may have welcomed McCain to the show as a sign of respect for her father, but has now grown weary of the explosive on air blow-ups and bickering that she often engages in with co-host Joy Behar.

“Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan,” claims the source. “She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.”

The View has never been a stranger to controversy, but the source says McCain is something even the veteran crew has never experienced before.

“They have survived Rosie O’Donnell, Star Jones and even Barbara Walters,” they continue. “So for Meghan to be causing problems for them, it says a lot about her and really isn’t a reflection on them at all.”

Finally a sensible conversation with sensible Republicans!! #TheView see how that went smoothly and everybody let the other one finish their sentence !! — lanorika beautiful (@lanorikabeautif) June 3, 2019

Conversely, Goldberg’s reputation has always been positive, and even now it’s said she is trying her best to keep her personal frustrations in check.

“Even on her worst days, Whoopi tries her best to be respectful to the staff,” explains the insider. “Even if something upsets her or she snaps for some reason, she’ll come back and apologize and explain herself later.”

“The team at The View love working with her. So it’s been extremely hard for her to see Meghan come in and really bring the morale down. All the reports of her being ”cold, icy and unpleasant” are really mild compared to the truth of her personality.”

While these allegations of discord continue to gain steam, on-air, the co-hosts continue to show a united front, outside of the moments when one of them becomes the target for McCain’s ire. And even conservative viewers seem relieved by her calmer temporary replacement, Tara Setmayer.

