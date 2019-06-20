When the teaser for Disney’s remake of The Lion King dropped over the Thanksgiving holiday, it quickly became the studio’s most-viewed trailer debut ever, with more than 224 million views in the first 24 hours.

Now a new clip has surfaced, which features Donald Glover and Beyoncé, who voice Simba and Nala, singing, Can You Feel the Love Tonight.

In addition to the duo flexing their vocal chops on the Elton John classic, we also get to hear Mufasa narrating the clip, while telling Simba, “Look at the stars—the great kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I.”

Back in January, Billy Eichner, who also stars in the film as the voice Timon, appeared on What Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen and told viewers that Glover and Beyoncé’s rendition of the song actually made him cry.

“Have you met Beyonce?” asked Andy Cohen.

“I have not, but I do sing with her in the movie,” Eichner revealed.

New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

“Are you going to have a collective recording section?” Sarah Paulson, who was also a guest, interjected.

“Timon and Pumbaa start singing Can You Feel The Love Tonight and it segues into Beyonce and Donald Glover singing,” Eichner explained, noting, “What do the haters have to say about that?”

In addition to Beyonce, Glover, and Eichner, The Hollywood Reporter reports that they are also joined by James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as the voice of Simba’s father Mufasa; Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba’s Uncle Scar; and Alfre Woodard as Simba’s mother Sarabi.

The all-new version of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ is set to hit theaters July 19.