FIRST LOOK: Check out Beyonce as Nala in ‘The Lion King’

Disney just dropped the first trailer for The Lion King that shows Beyonce voicing Nala.

The film that hits theaters on July 19 also stars Donald Glover as the voice of Simba along with a star-studded lineup of talent.

Jame Earl Jones will reprise his role from the animated original, voicing Mufasa in the live-action adaptation. Chiwetel Ejiofor will voice Scar, Seth Rogen will play Pumbaa and Billy Eichner will play Timon. JD Mccrory will voice Young Simba and Us star, Shahadi Wright Joseph will voice Young Nala while Keegan-Michael Key plays Kamari.

‘Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé’ brings Bey’s brilliance and Blackness to Netflix

The film, directed by Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book), journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

According to the press release, The Lion King tells the story of what happens when after the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery.

PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and more stars stun at WACO Wearable Art Gala

Considering how Beyonce slayed in her Lion King-inspired ensemble at the third annual WACo Wearable Art Gala over the weekend, we can’t wait to see (or rather, hear) her turn as Nala when the movie hits theaters on July 19.

Check out the trailer: