Community organizers and faith leaders in Indiana, along with members of the South Bend Common Council are demanding an independent prosecutor be called in to investigate the fatal fatal shooting of a Black man by a South Bend police officer.

According to the South Bend Tribune, early Sunday morning, South Bend police officer Ryan O’Neill fired his weapon at Eric Logan as the officer was following up on a report of car break-ins in the downtown area.

The officer claims he confronted Logan in a parking lot and only shot him after the 54-year-old man came toward him with a knife. However, this account is difficult to confirm given that he did not have his body camera on at the time of the incident.

The St. Joseph County chapter of Faith in Indiana, which is a collective of religious leaders and community activists, wants to help “press for answers and for change.”

Chapter member Andre Stoner, who also works for South Bend community group Near Northwest Neighborhood Inc., said the request for an independent prosecutor stems from a “lot of mistrust” in the local criminal justice system, adding, “That’s a reflection of how many people in the community, especially the African-American community, feel.”

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is a 2020 candidate for president has reportedly temporarily left the campaign trail to deal with the incident.

At a news conference late Sunday, he said the circumstance of the shooting would be thoroughly investigated and he called on anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and to speak to investigators.

“We will be striving to reach out to community members,” said Buttigieg, whose campaign said he canceled plans to speak at a Democratic National Committee LGBTQ Gala in New York on Monday evening.

Typically, an independent prosecutor from an outside county is only brought in to lead an investigation, when there is a need to mitigate concerns about local bias.

“This has touched a nerve throughout our whole entire community,” said Councilman Oliver Davis, who represents the 6th District. “It would be a benefit because it would help verify or shed light on what’s going on.”

Davis also noted that even if the city had to pay for an investigation, he believed it would be worth the investment, explaining, “Justice does cost, but not having justice costs even more.”

