Real Housewives of Atlanta’s star Todd Tucker, husband to Kandi Burruss, made the internet collectively cringe after he posted a video of his daughter Kaela in a strip club with her dear old dad.

Posting the video with the questionable daddy/daughter time didn’t go over well for Tucker after fans blasted him for choosing to bond with his 23-year-old old amid all the booty-shaking.

View this post on Instagram @kpt__ watch out for the bootie! Lol! A post shared by Todd Tucker (@todd167) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

Tucker however defended his decision to take Kaela to the strip club for her birthday saying that more parents need to open up and if they did then perhaps their relationships would turn our better with their kids.

“Me and my daughter went to the strip club before. It ain’t no big deal. Me and my mom even went to the strip club,” Tucker explained.

He also could have bonded while on an HBCU college campus tour, but we digress.

Tucker continued to make his case about accompanying his kid to the strip club.

“They’re gonna go anyway so why not experience having fun with your kids,” he told TMZ.

“That’s what we need to do. We need to spend more time with out kids, even if it’s at the strip club.”

“Taking your strip club is cool. It’s bonding. We throw some one’s together, smack a couple of booties but it shows that dad is cool. She’s able to have those good conversations with me. Exposure is key. My mom exposure me early. So I’m exposing her to London, Paris and Amsterdam and the strip club…. Not a big deal,” he said.

No word on whether Bravo cameras were along for the outing for the new season of the popular reality series.