Oscar-winner, Viola Davis has been tapped to star in yet another stage to screen August Wilson production after her powerful performance in the 2017 Fences movie that earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

On Wednesday Netflix announced that Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom play will be adapted into a movie with Davis and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman at the helm.

While Fences was under Denzel Washington’s direction, this time Washington will only serve as producer of the upcoming project, Entertainment Weekly reports.

READ MORE: Denzel Washington looks back on his career ahead of receiving AFI’s Lifetime Achievement Award

George C. Wolfe, a Tony-winning director (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) will direct. The movie which also stars Emmy winner Glynn Turman, will reportedly start production next month. Tony and Olivier nominee Colman Domingo and Michael Potts has also joined the cast.

Denzel Washington receives Life Achievement Award

At 64, Denzel Washington is keeping busy in his career and newest collaboration with Netflix.

He was also recently honored and accepted the American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award for his extraordinary career.

But in the sit down with THR he admits that despite his prolific work in film, theater is still, and will probably always be his first love.

READ MORE: Why Steve Harvey is continuing the Dominican Republic jazz fest at resort where American deaths reported

“Theater. That’s where I started,” he explains. “Actually, it was a practical thing: I started acting in college, not because I wanted to act in movies but because I was looking for something to major in. I’d tried everything else and found I had some ability [as a performer]. The first play I ever did was a musical and I found out I couldn’t sing, and then I did Eugene O’Neill’s Emperor Jones, and the second [drama] I ever did was Othello. I wanted to be James Earl Jones and make $650 a week on Broadway.”

As for the rumors that he might be filming Macbeth he responds, “We’re doing it. Joel Coen is writing it and he’s directing this one without his brother [Ethan]. And Frances McDormand is playing Lady Macbeth. We’re shooting next year.”

We can never get tired of Denzel.