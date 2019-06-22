Cardi B has never kept her past stripper life a secret and it’s scored her a role in the new film Hustlers!

The rapper posted a photo on Friday that resulted in over two million likes. In the photo, Cardi appears to be in a dressing room wearing nothing but a corset, sequin nipple covers, fishnet tights and metallic booties, People reported.

READ MORE: BREAKING NEWS: Cardi B indicted on 2 felony charges in strip club attack case

Cardi captioned the shot saying, “Diamond likes to wear @fenty lingerie #HUSTLERS,” she also tagged Rihanna’s lingerie line and used the name Diamond, which is reportedly her character’s name in the movie.

This photo was posted just hours after news broke of the rapper being indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges over a strip club brawl that took place last August in New York.

The brawl allegedly happened because one of the bartenders was sleeping with Cardi’s husband, Offset, The Grio reported.

The two women accusing Cardi of ordering a beatdown is Jade and Baddie G., of Angel’s Strip Club in New York.

A police spokesperson previously told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” leaving both bartenders with injuries.

She was initially only charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment. After rejecting a plea deal in April, she will now face 14 charges and two are felonies, according to PEOPLE.

READ MORE: Wardrobe malfunction? No problem for Cardi B as she performs at Bonnaroo in a bathrobe

Charges will include felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment for her alleged part in the brawl.

Even though Cardi claims she had nothing to do with the stripper brawl Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims, said otherwise.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes,” he told People in a statement last fall. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.”

Her arraignment in a Queens courtroom is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.