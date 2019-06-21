Cardi B continues to make headlines for more than her music and on again, off again marriage to rapper Offset.

According to TMZ, Friday, Cardi is the latest rapper to be indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges for fighting in a New York strip club over you guessed it, a women who was allegedly sleeping with her husband.

The women in question, Jade and Baddie G. are bartenders at the strip club and claim that they were injured during the fight last August when Cardi’s people began throwing bottles and chairs. Cardi accused Jade of creeping with Offset.

Last month, Cardi showed up to court when the judge revealed the case is now being heard by a grand jury. This is significant because the charges were initially only misdemeanors for assault and reckless endangerment.

READ MORE: Ay Dios Mio! Cardi B could face stiffer charges in strip club attack case

Now, the grand jury has indicted the Bronx born rapper on 14 charges including two felony counts for attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment, reports TMZ.

Cardi could have taken a plea deal which would have forced her to take a guilty charge to a single misdemeanor. Instead, she wants her day in court, but if she is found guilty, she’s looking at real possible jail time.

READ MORE: Rapper Cardi B says that she’s done with plastic surgery

If you think the rapper and new mom is worried about the new developments in her case, think again. She was seen just last night at the AASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Los Angeles with her husband, and received an award for Songwriter of the Year. You can see her this weekend performing at the BET Awards.

Good luck, Cardi.