Cardi B’s notoriously high energy stage antics put her in a bit of a pickle this past weekend, after her outfit just couldn’t keep up with her during her set at the Bonnaroo Festival.

According to Uproxx, after the rapper twerked through a few of her hit songs, her multicolor jumpsuit started to fall apart around the derrière region while she was still on stage.

“I just wanna let y’all know that my outfit rip,” she informed the crowed, then continued to perform for a couple more minutes before leaving the stage.

The quick thinking Bronx native was able to quickly changing into a bathrobe from the Palms Las Vegas, and re-emerged to the cheering spectators.

“We gonna keep it moving, baby,” Cardi informed her fans. “We gonna keep it sexy. I don’t know how in this f***ing robe, but we gonna do it!”

Some wondered if statement had a double meaning given this performance came on the heels of the performer’s May announcement that she would be canceling some appearances in order to recover from unexpected complications from plastic surgery she had after giving birth to her baby Kulture.

At the time she complained that she was losing money because her doctor ordered her to rest.

“I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict,” Cardi explained in a video on Instagram. “And I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

Wednesday she took to Twitter to update fans and inform them that she’d decided to swear off plastic surgery altogether.

“I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b*tch I ain’t getting surgery again but let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since,” she tweeted.