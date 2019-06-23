50 Cent is not playing when it comes to collecting debts from folks who he claims owes him money.

The G-Unit rapper uses his Instagram account as a part-time collections agency, where over the past year, he has put on blast the likes of Bow Wow, Young Buck, Teairra Mari, Power executive producer Randall Emmett as well as series co-star Rotimi, Jackie Long, Biz Markie, and Adrien Broner, Complex reports.

Last week, 50 and Broner went at it on social media after the pro boxer revealed on his Instagram account that he noticed 50 blocked him on the platform. He responded by asking the hip-hop star to borrow a million dollars and captioned the message with a fight proposal, writing, “Hit me up n—a or when I see you we go Rumble”.

50 confirmed that blocked Broner because he’s “effing up the money.” It seems the Power star is still bitter over losing money from his bet on the Broner/Manny Pacquiao fight in January.

Ahead of the fight, 50 shared a photo of Pac Man and AB on Instagram, along with this encouraging message: “Come on AB go to work you gotta win this one man,” 50 wrote in a post last November. “No f–king around now this is it. If I lost my money f–king wit you, I’m calling you every name I can think of,” he continued, adding, “positive vibes.”

50-Cent claims he lost money Broner, and on June 17, he hit up AB’s IG comments with a demand for his money by Monday.

Broner responded with a few middle finger emojis, and a “f–k you too” to 50, as well as an an invitation to fight in order to “solve our diffences [sic].”

View this post on Instagram 🖕🏾 A post shared by Adrien AB Broner (@adrienbroner) on Jun 17, 2019 at 4:18pm PDT

“I’m throwing another 20,000 tonight n***a and I ain’t giving you shit on Monday,” Broner wrote in an IG post directed at 50 Cent. On Tuesday, he also told the “In Da Club” rapper, “I ain’t got sh*t for you.”

View this post on Instagram 🖕🏾 A post shared by Adrien AB Broner (@adrienbroner) on Jun 20, 2019 at 11:07am PDT

And with that – the two cut the chatter. Leaving fans to debate about how serious the IG beef was. Many also find it quite hilarious that 50 Cent is trolling celebrities on social media.

With a Monday deadline to pay up, stay tuned to 50 and AB’s IG accounts to see how the drama plays out!