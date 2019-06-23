Ciara is opening up about the “very out of body” experience she had following her parents’ divorce.

The Level Up singer gets candid in a new interview with RuPaul for an episode of his self-named talk show. Ciara tearfully reveals for the first time publicly the heartache she endured when her parents decided to call it quits on their union.

“My parents were married for 33 years and they’re not together anymore,” Ciara said. “However, they are both happily married so it’s good,” she added, prompting laughter from audience, PEOPLE reports.

Turns out, CiCi’s parents separated in 2015, right around the time she began dating her now-husband Russell Wilson. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed daughter Sienna in 2017. Ciara previously dated rapper Future but they split in 2014, three months after they welcomed son Future.

During a conversation with Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the star noted how she looked to her parents’ marriage for guidance when it came to her own love life.

“I had to take a couple of times to figure it out, but my dad’s love is what saved me in all my situations, because it would get to a point where I was like, my dad wouldn’t do this to my mom. This can’t be love,” she explained. “I’ve always had the same goal of wanting to be loved a certain way, but I was just walking in the wrong direction.”

As TheGrio previously reported , Ciara and her Seattle Seahawks hubby are making major power moves as a couple. They recently launched Why Not You Productions, a digital media house which plans to focus on television, film and digital projects that will include “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories.”

The singer, actress, dancer, entrepreneur and model also recently made time to cameo in Taylor Swift’s latest video, ”YouNeedToCalmDown” — in which Ciara is seen officiating the wedding of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita.

She was quick to shut down a Instagram user who called it a sin to officiate a gay wedding.