Mary J. Blige wins Lifetime Achievement Award and performs medley of hits at BET Awards

The BET Awards were lit in more ways than one but one of the most memorable moments of the night came compliments of Mary J. Blige who was honored with the lifetime Achievement Award.

The singer was honored on Sunday night and Rihanna shares sweet words when she introduced the singer who she said “changed the game with her unique sound and that Mary J. Blige style.”

“Mary J. Blige you have set the bar for relatable, timeless, classic music,” she said. “You opened multiple doors for female artists in this industry. And on behalf of all the women that came after you, like myself, thank you for being you so we can feel comfortable being ourselves. Thank you for pouring yourself into every track and giving us a song for every feeling. Thank you for showing us that love is all that we need. But we didn’t know how much we needed you.”

Check out the clip:

Mary J. Blige gave gracious acceptance speech when she took the stage.

“You inspire me right back. …I want to thank my BET family for all the love along the way,” she said. “Words cannot express what your support means to me…Although I’m a leader, a queen, a living legend… Although I’m all these things, I’m a servant as well and I’m here to serve. Being a servant is not always glamorous or popular, but it’s the job and the assignment that I was given. Because in order to become an authority, I had to come under authority. It’s because, when the glory is placed on me, I give it back to God.”

Next, MJB performed a medley of her biggest hits including “My Life,” “Share My World,” “No Drama” and “I’m Going Down.” She was even joined by Lil Kim for a bit of ‘I Can Love You.”