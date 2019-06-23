The 2019 BET Awards are going down in Los Angeles and the best and brightest Black stars hit the blue carpet in their Sunday best ahead of the annual affair.

Regina Hall will host the big event that’s set to honor Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and the late Nipsey Hussle among others. Taraji P. Henson, Lena Waithe, Morris Chestnut, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin are among the presenters set to hit the stage and performers include DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Nas X, Lizzo, City Girls’ Yung Miami, and Kiana Ledé.

Cardi B, Lil NAS X, Lizzo, H.E.R. and more stars set to perform at BET Awards

Check out a few of the best and boldest looks of the night: