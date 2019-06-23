It has been a whirlwind week of celebrating #BlackExcellence in Los Angeles thanks to all of the fabulous events that were held ahead of the 2019 BET Awards.

WATCH: Byron Allen honored with ICON Award at Culture Creators Brunch

TheGrio has spotted tons of celebrities and icons since the festivities kicked off on Wednesday night with a PREMIX party hosted by BET’s EVP & Head of Original Programming, Connie Orlando. Music’s biggest names were honored at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards on Thursday evening and Storm Reid and several inspiring women making huge strides across multiple industries were celebrated at the 2nd annual BETher Awards & Dinner on Friday night.

Culture Creators hosted their annual Innovators and Leaders Awards Brunch and highlighted the achievements of honorees including Byron Allen, Marsai Martin, and James Lopez among others. BETX featured several special events throughout the 5-day festivities including Genius Talks with Marsai Martin, Lena Waithe, and Yara Shahidi moderated by Jemele Hill and celebrity sporting events, meet and greets, and concerts.

Storm Reid speaks on taking on more mature roles in ‘Euphoria’ and ‘When They See Us’: ‘This is what I do this for”

Mary J. Blige and H.E.R. took the stage at the Staples Center on Thursday night along with Summer Walker, Queen Naija and Bri Steves. On Friday, hip-hop reigned supreme when Meek Mill, YG, Blueface, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Roddy Rich performed in front of a turned up crowd.

Cardi B, Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd and City Girls (or should we say “Girl” as only one member of the group performed) closed out the concert series on Saturday night.

Check out a few of our favorite photos from the festivities: