On Sunday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode involving the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal aired giving some juicy insight into the other side, showing how Khloe Kardashian and her family processed the whole backbiting ordeal.

And as expected, the Kardashian crew stuck together like glue to oust Woods from the family circle after learning that she got handsy with Khloe’s baby daddy, Thompson while party that ended with Woods and Thompson engaging in some lip service.

Also, Khloe admits when Thompson was finally confessed to his role in the scandal, he threatened to commit suicide because of all the backlash he was receiving over it.

Khloe explains to her sisters what she learned about the tryst between Thompson and Woods that hit the internet and made national headlines, PEOPLE reports.

Kim said it was difficult for Khloe to even give Thompson a second chance after other cheating rumors swirled early on in their relationship.

“Tristan admitted it,” Kim revealed. “Didn’t you see the text messages Tristan sent? He fully admitted it to her. … Khloé got confirmation from Tristan that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home until 7 in the morning and that something had happened, whether it was as small as a kiss or they were really making out.”

Khloé was also upset because Thompson threatened to off himself.

“Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages,” she said. “He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it. I got my questions answered. … Everyone left and Jordyn stayed. She was sitting on his lap on a chair, they were all over each other, they were handsy. They made out.”

For her part, Woods opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith during an episode of Red Table Talk to share her side of the sordid story.

In the episode, Jordyn took responsibility for being at Tristan’s house party, admitting that before she left the party in the morning, Tristan gave her a “kiss on the lips.”

Jordyn later admitted to Jada that she was honest with the Kardashian-Jenners about being at the party, but she wasn’t honest about the “actions that had taken place.”

“On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion. It was like a kiss on the lips,” she shared. “I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

“I was like, ‘That didn’t happen,'” Jordyn told Jada. “I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after.”

After getting in her car, Jordyn told herself, “Let me just pretend that didn’t happen.”

When asked why Tristan would do that, Jordyn replied, “I’m there until the sun’s coming up, so he’s like, maybe let me just shoot my shot.”

When asked if she was trying to “protect” Tristan and Khloe’s relationship, Woods said, “I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.”

“I know I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart,” Woods told Jada. “She doesn’t deserve this, either.”

“The last thing I wanted to do was be that person,” Jordyn said as she wiped away tears. “I’m no homewrecker, I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never would try to steal someone’s man, I don’t need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth.”

The second half of the two-part episode will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!