A nosey woman not minding her business posted a picture shaming a McDonald’s worker for sleeping in a booth before reporting him to his superiors.

But what Nosy Nancy didn’t know is that the man was getting some shut eye between shifts since he’s homeless.

Simon Childs says he was hurt that he was put on blast when a woman posted his picture on social media and complained about the sleeping employee at the Fayette County, Georgia fast-food restaurant.

Now the community has rallied behind homeless dad and donations have poured from complete strangers who are giving him clothes for his kid and contributions for him to get a hotel room, WSBTV reports.

“I’ve been going through a hard time with my mom passing,” Childs told he outlet on Monday.

“Everything I do, I want to work for it,” the 21-year-old father said. He’s on his own and raising a young son.

But in just a matter of days, the tables turned in his favor. He came to work and was flooded with support from people donating diapers for his son, clothes and plenty of supplies.

“They changed my life in a couple of days,” he said.

Two restauranteurs, Chefs Xavier and Theo Thomas who own the Fusion Chefs Eatery nearby, heard about the story and took action.

“It just touched our heart,” Chef Xavier Thomas said.

They also donated a car to Childs so he could go on job interviews.

As for the woman who poked her nose and plastered his business all over the internet, Childs is actually thankful since things turned out to his benefit.

“I’m not homeless, not now, thanks to her,” he said.

A woman took a picture of a man asleep at a McDonalds and complained on Facebook, and how the community responded changed his life forever. “I’m not homeless, not now, thanks to her.” @ 11 #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/OFQ6iYRu5r — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 24, 2019



“I didn’t think the community would even care enough to do that, but they care,” he told WSB-TV.

