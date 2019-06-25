Rihanna is here for the curvy girls as evidenced by her body positive mannequins displayed at a Fenty clothing pop-up shop at The Webster in NYC.

—New Nike ‘Dream Crazier’ campaign features full-figured Alabama State University dancers in body positive campaign—

The 31-year-old singer and beauty mogul is used to breaking boundaries. Now she’s made sure her designs are not only inclusive for women on the fluffier side, but her mannequins are also being applauded for being curvier than usually seen in department stores by including stomach pouches and love handles, PEOPLE reports.

And fans couldn’t be happier sharing their enthusiasm for the move on social media.

Recently Rihanna, who has admitted that her own body is changing, said when she designed the Fenty line, she kept various body types in mind.

“Of course we have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories,” she told E! News. “But then I want to see it on my body. I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips — and now I have boobs that I never had before!”

“All of these things I take into consideration because I want women to feel confident in my stuff,” she said.

—Cardi B buys daughter Kulture $100k in baby bling, and tears into TMZ for reporting felony charges—