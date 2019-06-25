Lil Nas X continues to dominated the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit country/trap hit “Old Town Road.”

The track is holding strong to the No. 1 spot for the 12th consecutive week, making it the 20th single in the history of the chart to achieve such a feat, Billboard reports. The upcoming rap star is proving to be unstoppable, as he once again blocks pop singer Taylor Swift from reaching the top spot.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” inspires autistic boy to sing

Swift’s latest single, “You Need to Calm Down,” debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100, while her song “Me!” previously debuted at No 2 behind Nas X. According to Chart Data, “Old Town Road” has prevented six songs from reaching No. 1 since it first entered the chart in April.

As TheGrio previously reported, Billboard’s Gary Trust said “Lil Nas X is the first artist unaccompanied by another act to top the Hot 100 on a first try since Cardi B, whose “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” spent three weeks at No. 1 in October 2017.”

But the entertainment media brand was attacked with allegations of racism after they pulled the song from their country charts claiming in a statement to Rolling Stone, “Upon further review, it was determined that ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard’s country charts. When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition. While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

READ MORE: Lil Nas X hitched up his horse for a surprise performance for kids

The controversy attracted the likes of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus who defend the rapper’s artistry and agreed to join in on the track’s remix.

Thanks to his chart-topping hit, Nas X, whose real name Montero Hill, landed a deal with denim company Wranglers for a new collection that is currently available and designed with “fresh remixes of classic Wrangler styles for the kind of modern cowboy that can’t be put in a box.”