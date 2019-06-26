Let’s hear it for the boy!

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s fashion diva Eva Marcille announced the sex of her baby and all signs say it’s a bouncing baby boy, she revealed on the blue carpet at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday.

Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling were glowing as they made their way to the festivities in Los Angeles with the housewife looking plush in pink in a flowing gown and show-stopping leg slit.

“Yeah, it’s a boy… and I haven’t told anyone,” Marcille revealed exclusively to Extra.

The happy couple already tied the knot nearly five months after Eva gave birth to their first child together, 14-month-old Michael Todd Sterling, Jr. Marcille has a daughter Marley from a previous relationship with Kevin McCall.

Back in May, Marcille took everyone by surprise when she made her pregnancy announcement, complete with pics from a cute photo of her belly with a face drawn on it sipping milkshake from a straw placed at her belly button to simulate a little mouth.

“Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” she said. “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

“It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life,” Sterling previously told PEOPLE. “I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

Marcille shared that her daughter Marley is pretty happy that a baby brother is on the way.

“I said, ‘Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?’ And she said, ‘Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother,’ ” she recalled.

“I thought that was adorable, but at the time, I had no idea what I was having, so my fear [about] this extremely expressive and outgoing young girl [was] if this baby came out to be a little girl, that might not be a great situation for Marley.”