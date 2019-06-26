Despite being kicked off both Airbnb and Booking.com, a Miami property owner is doubling down on her decision to call a Black woman a “monkey” and other racial epithets.

According to The Daily Mail, Monifah Brown, an event planner from London, was planning to rent out Giulia Ozyesilpinar’s Miami condo for three months starting this September, when things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse.

Seemingly out of nowhere Ozyesilpinar accused the 24-year-old of using a stolen credit card to secure the booking. Despite Brown’s denials of that being the case, she then received a racist tirade via WhatsApp.

Although their original transaction took place on Booking.com, the Florida woman repeatedly used WhatsApp to not only berate the young mother, but also her child. On one occasion she even sent Brown picture of a gorilla carrying its baby with the message: “Aw, you and your daughter.”

Over a series of hostile messages Ozyesilpinar allegedly called Brown, a “n****r” and a “monkey” while also asking if she was a “prostitute.”

“It’s just disgusting. She’s said she’s allowed to be racist because of free speech – I can’t believe people have that mentality in this day and age,” said the distraught Brit who plans to sue her American bully. “I came to her to provide her with business, nothing else. Bringing Ava into it was vile.”

“‘This has made me so angry. I haven’t been able to eat or sleep properly in days. It’s made me feel horrible. She can’t see why her actions are racist. That just shows how ignorant she is. I don’t think it’s safe for people to stay in her property.”

“This mentality 100 per cent stems from Donald Trump,” Brown continued. “He has made it possible for people to say racist things and claim it is freedom of speech”

When Ozyesilpinar was kicked off both Airbnb and Booking.com for her behavior, not only did it not discourage her, she sent another message stating, “Thank you, you’ve made me famous, monkey.”

“Being racist is not illegal,” the home owner explained when confronted by the Miami Times. “We live in a free world. We have freedom of speech. If I want to call somebody a monkey, I should be able to say that.”

