Carmelo Anthony wasted no time responding to paparazzi photos of him on vacation with a woman who was not his wife and seems to he was possibly caught cheating.

Photos of the Oklahoma City Thunder forward and a curvy beauty enjoying fun in the sun on a yacht in France surfaced on numerous blogs Wednesday — a day after photos appeared on social media of his wife Lala Anthony celebrating her 40th birthday in New York with galpal Kim Kardashian.

Carmelo Anthony denies cheating rumors after yachting with mystery gal https://t.co/PONg3q5trK pic.twitter.com/LUn1tvyjHR — Page Six (@PageSix) June 27, 2019

Fans served up plenty of ‘Harpo, who dis woman?’ side-eye to Melo, and wondered why he wasn’t with his wife in NYC on her big day?

Hours after the images of the former Houston Rockets player and his mystery woman spread like wildfire, Anthony issued a statement to squash the rumors that are “affecting [his] family.” He claims the woman in the curious photos is married and her husband was on the boat with them, Complex reports.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” he says in a video shared with TMZ Sports. “That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married.”

Adding, “I’m really only addressing this for my family. Keep my family out [of] this, man.”

But it didn’t end there.

Cue Mia Burkes, the mother of Carmelo’s 2-year-old daughter Genesis, who he reportedly sired during a break from his wife. She reacted to Melo’s video statement by slamming her ex in an Instagram story, noting that he doesn’t spend enough time with their daughter, but can find time to lay up on a boat with “another man’s wife.”

She wrote: “n*ggas out here explaining how they’re laid up on a boat with ‘another man’s wife.’ BUT can’t explain why they can’t spend time with their daughter.”

Lala seemed to respond to the hot mess with a cryptic post and delete meme on Instagram of a bloody heart with a bullet piercing through it.

Meanwhile, Melo’s publicist has confirmed that he was in the South of France with the married woman, her husband and their family.

Carmelo was previously caught up in a cheating scandal but was able to salvage his marriage to Lala. Still, he was quick to speak out to end speculation about him being unfaithful again.

“The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy,” Anthony states in the video. “Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this… Can’t let this one slide, because this sh*t ain’t cool no more.”