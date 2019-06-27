After months of speculation, it’s official, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the newest royal, baby Archie are all headed to the Southern Africa this fall.

According to PEOPLE, Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news to their legions of fans across the world via their Instagram page.

That last sentence is what many took to mean Archie, who was born on May 6, would be joining his parents on this adventure.

Botswana, in particular, has always been a special place for the royal couple, as it’s been widely reported that country is they first place they ever traveled together at the very beginning of their relationship.

VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduce their royal baby to the world!

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana, and we camped out with each other under the stars,” Harry once recalled during the duo’s first post engagement interview with the BBC.

“She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic, so then we were really by ourselves, which I think was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other.”

To show just how much that trip to Botswana meant to him, Harry even sourced the main diamond from Meghan’s engagement ring from there. Even though the royals are only confirming a tour of the continent, rumors continue to spread that they plan to move there indefinitely.