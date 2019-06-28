The state of California is now poised to become the first in the entire country to make it illegal to discriminate against people for wearing their natural hair.

According to NBC News, Thursday, the Assembly voted 69-0 to update the state’s anti-discrimination law so that the definition of “race” also includes “traits historically associated with race.”

The bill, SB 188, was approved by the Senate back in April and is currently headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed into law. The bill acknowledges that some characteristics of “Blackness” has resulted in discrimination.

“Workplace dress code and grooming policies that prohibit natural hair, including afros, braids, twists, and locks, have a disparate impact on Black individuals as these policies are more likely to deter Black applicants and burden or punish Black employees than any other group,” it reads.

In laymen’s terms that means discriminating against someone for rocking natural Black hair will now be seen as an incident of anti-Blackness overall.

California may be the first to do this statewide, but back in February, the New York City Commission on Human Rights announced similar protections against natural hair discrimination in the workplace and public spaces.

“Policies that limit the ability to wear natural hair or hairstyles associated with Black people aren’t about ‘neatness’ or ‘professionalism;’ they are about limiting the way Black people move through workplaces, public spaces and other settings,” Commissioner and Chair Carmelyn P Malalis said in a statement at the time.

