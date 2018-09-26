Corallys Ortiz was taught in journalism school to have thick skin.

As she prepared to pursue her childhood dream of becoming a TV meteorologist and reporter, Ortiz knew that the job would also allow her audience to feel entitled to comment about looks; sometimes for the better, but most definitely for worse.

Last week, Ortiz, a recent college grad in her very first television job, found herself in a social media frenzy, not based on her reporting of a story, but being the subject of it after she received a racist voicemail from a viewer about her natural hair.

It turns out, the viewer “Donna” called three times to let Ortiz know that she hated her hair.

“She actually called the newsroom, and I talked to her before I heard the final voicemail. She called just so she can say that she didn’t like my hair and she thought it was ugly. Everyone was telling her, what does that have to do with the weather? When they said that she got mad and hung up,” Ortiz told theGrio.

After Donna hung up, Ortiz played a voicemail that had been waiting for her at her desk, only to hear the viewer say her hair was “n**gerly.”

“In the news industry, you have to have thick skin and I don’t pay attention to people’s comments. It’s just the racist part that was so unexpected,” Ortiz said.

Shocked and appalled, she published a video of herself listening to the voicemail on Facebook, then added her own message.

“Racism is something I do not condone, so I wanted to make sure this would be something that would turn into a lesson,” she told theGrio.

After her story went viral, Ortiz found herself surrounded by support, with hundreds of messages pouring in from viewers who say they loved her hair.

Her station reaffirmed their commitment to her look, even doing a news story about the experience.

And Ortiz says she won’t shy away from wearing her natural curls when she wants to. She’s hoping more women in the TV news business will feel empowered to push against typical newsroom culture, which traditionally does not allow them to be who they are.

“We have to have more representation,” Ortiz told theGrio. “There are gonna be more stations that have to understand – you can still get your job done and your hair shouldn’t be a factor.”

“Those basic standards are based on old rules that we shouldn’t have to follow anymore. Especially if they want to progress in society.”

Read more of our exclusive interview with Ortiz about hair, identity and media below.

TheGrio: Did your bosses or colleagues support you through this emotional ordeal?

Corallys Ortiz: Yeah! They were supportive the entire time, they were like share with us anything that people say about the situation. And even before then, people always loved my hair because I wore it like this before. They were like how come you don’t wear it curly more often?

Anytime I need to change up my hair, I would let my news director know. I would say “Hey I’m gonna give my hair a break while I wait for my next appointment and I’ll be wearing it curly.”

We do have an agreement, while other stations may be more strict with their standards. We just have to let our news director know. They have been so supportive, the community has been supportive and so many people have sent me flowers.

TheGrio: You’ve been working in Jackson, TN for less than a year. Is this your first time dealing with racism since moving there?

Corallys Ortiz: Yeah, I never dealt with something blatantly racist my whole life. I came from Massachusetts and the community I grew up was very diverse. I’m pretty sure there were experiences in my life that were not too memorable. But that was the most direct thing that happened.

I know people have their stereotypes about the south is, but it really hasn’t been like that, it is different. Everyone is more or less super sweet, and that’s how it is generally. It a very homey area and they treat you like family.

When I go in the public I talk to them how I normally do. I don’t like to change up my attitude and they appreciate me being myself. That’s the most important part is being myself.

TheGrio: Tell me a little more about your background.

Corallys Ortiz: Most of my family were born outside the U.S., and we came here when I was a baby. I grew up in Massachusetts. I graduated in 2016 and got my undergraduate degree from Daytona State, and then went back home, did my masters for a year at Emerson in Boston and graduated last summer. Around that time, I started looking for jobs. I reached out to one of the meteorologists that worked here, and I started working here last November.

This is my first TV job. I didn’t expect to deal with something this huge so early in my career. For the most part, I was surprised that people in the news get so many negative comments. I haven’t gotten as much during my time here, that includes social media or emails. I guess this is really early in my career for something to happen like this, but I’m assuming it can only go up from here.

TheGrio: As an Afro-Latina, what has been your experience wearing your hair naturally just within your own community and family?

Corallys Ortiz: Hair is a huge thing in the Latino community; something you always grow up hearing is you have ‘polo malo’ or bad hair. It doesn’t mean it’s bad, but it’s hard to manage and that’s something that very deep in the culture, and Latino communities. My family is very diverse; we all have different types of hair, but the norm in the Dominican or Latino community is to have it straight most of the time or have it chemically straightened.

I stopped doing that when I turned 18 and let my hair grow out because I didn’t want to continue damaging my hair and with the last years of it growing out, I have my natural curls. And I learned how to manage it; for a while I didn’t love my curly hair but now I loved wearing it both ways. I will get bored wearing it straight and I will want to wear it curly and I have more options.

I feel like that’s happening more often, people are stopping to chemically straighten their hair. They are definitely getting more comfortable wearing their hair naturally. Hair for me is a big thing its apart of my identity— I usually wear it straight for maintenance reasons and just for preference, but I also love wearing it naturally.

TheGrio: When you think about this woman’s insult, why do you think blackness is considered to be such a bad thing?

Corallys Ortiz: It’s ridiculous— to say that my natural hair isn’t normal or professional enough— “she grew up in a different era”— it’s not an excuse anymore. Honestly, people should know better. Of course, I am working in the south, but this is more than a generational thing in this case.

TheGrio: Do you feel more connected with the Black community after dealing with something like this?

Corallys Ortiz: Yes, all the time…there’s no denying it. People just assume I’m black. I understand but that’s why I explain my identity a little bit because people only see half of where I’m from. There’s no denying my Afro-Latina roots— I always have been considered a part of that community. I know It’s a touchy subject for some because they don’t really understand what Afro-Latina means. It’s not just black and white.

TheGrio: What’s your message to other woman of color in TV news ?

Corallys Ortiz: Don’t be afraid to speak up. People have told me how their daughters feel more comfortable because they see me wearing my hair natural and they aren’t as uncomfortable. Something that is important to bring up is that every news station has a standard, and so its important how you stand up for yourself.

People need to discuss more often at their jobs and hopefully they need to find some type of agreement and how they want to wear their hair. Just have a discussion about natural hair in general. Do not be scared about speaking up and standing up for yourself essentially.