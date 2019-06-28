According to recently released grand jury transcripts rapper Nipsey Hussle confronted his killer about being a “snitch” before he was gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing Store in March.

On Thursday, the transcripts were unsealed by Los Angeles Judge Robert Perry and the recent revelation aligned with rumors that have swirled saying Hussle, 33, had a heated exchange of words with Eric Ronald Holder Jr. before he was killed in cold blood, NBC News reports.

A witness testified that he heard the rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, chastise Holder about past transgressions.

“Nipsey was like, ‘Man, you know, they got some paperwork on you, you know. I haven’t read it, you know. Like you my bro, you know. Like maybe you need to take care of that, you know,’ ” the witness said before a grand jury in early May.

The witness reportedly said Hussle’s words served as a warning to Holder but didn’t know why. Another unidentified witness testified that as Holder shot down Hussle, the rapper uttered “you’re through” to his alleged killer. He also reportedly tried to say a name before he died.

The two men had once been close friends, according to NBC Los Angeles.

The transcripts were released despite efforts by Holder’s defense team and prosecutors to keep them sealed for fear he couldn’t get a fair trial. Those arguments were rejected by Perry.

“Everything in the transcript is of an incriminating nature,” L.A. County Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said Thursday outside court.

Authorities say the 29-year-old fatally shot Hussle on March 31 and wounded two other people at the rapper’s South Los Angeles clothing store. Back in March, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told press they believed Holder got into a verbal altercation with Hussle prior to the shooting, stating, “Mr. Holder walked up on multiple occasions and engaged in conversations,” which were about a “personal matter between the two of them.”

Holder, whose mental state had long been a matter of concern, also allegedly pistol-whipped a neighbor just one hour before Nipsey’s murder.

Holder was characterized during the grand jury hearing as being a gang member and was reportedly carrying a silver revolver and a black semi-automatic the day Hussle was killed. Hussle was shot at least 10 times and eight casings from a .40-caliber pistol were recovered at the crime scene.

In April, Holder pleaded not guilty to murder and two counts of attempted murder along with felony firearm possession.