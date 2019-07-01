Cardi B got in her feelings when a reporter got too close to her family.

In a live video posted on Instagram, the rapper talks about her run-in with El Gordo y La Flaca (Univision) entertainment reporter Gelena Solano, who reportedly tried to interview Cardi’s father as they exited her car, according to PEOPLE en Espanol. Solano is also a Dominican, like Cardi.

“I love El Gordo y la Flaca, I love this show…but the way that you work, you lady, you are not professional! I’m literally getting off my car, the door is not even closed, and you see that I’m with my daughter and I’m with my dad and you put a camera,” said Cardi, who blasted the reporter, according to People en Espanol. “I turn around and there’s a camera and a mic in my mouth. You don’t know how to do your job!” the singer said. “That’s not how it works when I’m with my child.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, was headed to a spa in Washington Heights with her parents and her daughter, Kulture when the incident happened. Cardi says when she got out of her car, Solano approached and sought to interview her dad. The “Press” singer responded by calling Solano a b—- on the video and accusing Solano of stalking her.

“My parents, they don’t like to be on camera,” Cardi explained to the magazine. “Back in the day I always used to post my parents and it got to the point that certain people were stalking me and that freaked my parents out. Now if my dad was to punch her or shove her out of the way, he would be wrong.”

The ordeal prompted Cardi B to forgo her massage appointment and head home.

In response, Solano said she didn’t believe she crossed the line.

“I have been doing this for over 15 years. I will not start recording a baby without her mother’s consent, that never happened and I would never do it,” Solano told People en Espanol.

The reporter said she recognized Cardi’s dad and was courteous to Cardi.

“I asked her how she was, how she was feeling, and thanked her for being part of the Dominican Republic and defending Dominicans and she tells me that she is in no condition to talk, that I’m a woman like her and she was with her dad and daughter,” Solano said, adding that she immediately put her microphone down and stopped recording per Cardi’s wishes. “I am a lady and I wasn’t going to start arguing with her or anyone else in the street…We never filmed images of her daughter and if she felt attacked, then I apologize to her.”