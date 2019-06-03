Cardi B went full bare-naked lady for the visuals for the highly anticipated release of her single, “Press.”

Cardi seems to always be charged with something – whether making an outrageous confession that she used to be about that life robbing men for their dividends to being blamed for ordering her bodyguards to attack women in a strip club – so her artwork for

“Press” is perfect given that her life events are always making headlines.

The 26-year-old appears to be surrounded by paparazzi and members of the press in one shot while she’s being escorted naked with her hands behind her back, seemingly handcuffed as two bars obscure her breasts and her lady parts perfectly. And all the men in the visual, for some reason, are white men who look like old farts with mob ties.

Cardi also appears to look like she’s in court in another shot, giving a flagrant middle finger while wearing a leopard catsuit with a big bouffant hairdo. In another she’s styled the same way while giving a Mick Jagger type snarl to the camera while in handcuffs.

That pose actually was a nod to serial killer Aileen Wuornos infamous mugshot, after being found guilty and ultimately executed in 2002 after killing seven men, PEOPLE reports.

Cardi’s body looks great in the artwork, given that she’s now had to take a backseat and rest after post-baby plastic surgery complications.

The Money rapper recently revealed that she was losing lots of cash after her doctors ordered her to take some time off to heal after plastic surgery following the birth of her baby Kulture.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” Card said. “But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do.”

“My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don’t have time to work out,” she continued. “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed. Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they’re not going to lift themselves. So yeah, I have to get f— surgery. That’s right. All right? My breasts gotta f— heal, and it is what it is.”