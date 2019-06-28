Cardi B is no stranger to controversy and has at times been accused of harboring anti-Black sentiments, particularly against Black women. However, the rapper says not only is that NOT the case because she identifies as Black and in doing so, is also quite well versed on the difference between race and ethnicity, a subject many of her fans still seem to be confused about.

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Tuesday, the Bronx native took to her Instgram Live to share her thoughts on how people perceive her relationship with her own ethnicity and cultural identity.

“A lot of people don’t know the difference between nationality, race, ethnicity. That’s not nobodies fault, that’s actually the school’s fault because schools don’t be teaching this sh*t to people,” she said.

She then shared an anecdote about a recent trip to California where a fan told her she needed to represent for Mexican people. In response, Cardi corrected the person and said, “I’m not Mexican at all. I’m West Indian and I’m Dominican. I speak Spanish because I’m Dominican. And it’s like, so what’s the difference between Dominican and Mexican?’ And it’s like, everything!”

“People just don’t be understanding s—, ” she adds. “It’s like, ‘Cardi’s Latin, she’s not black.’ And it’s like, ‘Bro, my features don’t come from … white people f–king, OK?’ And they always wanna race-bait when it comes to me. … I have Afro features. ‘Oh, but your parents are light-skinned … all right, but my grandparents aren’t.”

“People from the Caribbean islands, it’s a mixture,” she further explains, noting that while her maternal and paternal grandfathers both have green eyes while her mother’s mom is actually “really, really dark.”

“It was one of the first places the slaves were taken to — especially the Dominican Republic,” she says of her African roots of those from the West Indies. “And people don’t be knowing that s—. They just be so confused and they wanna dictate your race so bad. It’s like, bro, pick up a passport and pick up a book so you can f–king know!”

So there you have it, once and for all, Cardi B not only knows she’s a Black, Afro Latina. While there is an obvious distinction between race and nationality, Cardi seems to understand and embrace the rich history of her lineage that backs up that assertion. Given that her teachers have come forward in the past to confirm she was a gifted history buff in high school, this should come as no surprise to her die hard fans.