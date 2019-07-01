Lil Nas X has been making headlines ever since he burst onto the music scene with his runaway rap/country hit “Old Town Road.” The 20-year-old born Montero Lamar Hill whose single has spent 12 weeks at the No.1 spot on the Hot 100 chart, has plenty of people believing he is gay after a series of social media posts seemed to suggest the news.

Lil Nas X hits cover of Teen Vogue: 5 Interesting Takeaways

“some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” he posted on Sunday along with a rainbow emoji.

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Here are a few lines from the song he referred to:

True say

I want and I need

To let go

Use my time to be free

It’s like it’s always what you like

It’s always what you like

Why it’s always what you like?

It’s always what you like, huh

Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow

No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go

Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take a hold

This is what I gotta do, can’t be regretting when I’m old

Lil Nas X hitched up his horse for a surprise performance for kids

A couple hours later, he seemed to confirm the news after several followers commented on his initial post.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

“deadass thought i made it obvious,” he tweeted along with the cover art for his new EP 7, featuring a rainbow.

Racist country music fans boycott Wrangler’s new Lil Nas X’s collection

Considering Sunday was the last day of PRIDE month, the timing would make sense. So far, some are still debating whether or not Lil Nas X actually confirmed that he is gay or if he was just showing support for the LGBTQ community in honor of PRIDE month. Plenty of Twitter fans have voiced their support and excitement while others have already started suggesting he should be canceled for coming out.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Wrangler-loving sensation elaborates any further.