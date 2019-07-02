Blue Bell Creameries is currently working alongside law enforcement to find the woman who appeared in a now-viral video licking a 64-ounce carton of ice cream by the brand and returning it back on a grocery store freezer shelf.

The ice cream company announced they are currently “monitoring the situation” and issued a statement thanking social media users for informing them about the incident, according to USA Today.

”This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers,” Blue Bell stated on their website in response to the disgusting video.

The video was posted on Saturday by Twitter user “Optimus Primal,” with the caption, “What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?!”

Since then, many users have reacted to the spectacle criticizing the company for not taking the proper measures of sealing their ice cream containers properly. The video has been viewed over 10 million times and has received 8,000 comments. In a response to users concerns, the company’s statement reads:

“During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.”

It has not been revealed whether the woman left the store after performing the unsanitary act or which store the video was recorded, according to the news site. Authorities are still trying to identify her as WTHR reports that in some states, food tampering can lead to felony charges.

The full official statement by Blue Bell can be read here.