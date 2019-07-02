Lil Nas X’s announcement that he is gay could potentially save LGBT teen lives, according to Milan Christopher.

TMZ asked the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star to weigh in on the rapper-country artist’s revelation that he’s gay, and Milan said the announcement would give children hope that they too can live their truths and be successful.

“I think it’s dope. I think we really needed that,” said Christopher. “He’s at the height of his career and he did it. I totally support it. I’m here for it.”

“I think it’s the perfect time to do it. He didn’t wait until his career was like super huge, he just released that song and came right out with it before Pride Month ended,” Milan added. “I think he’s going to inspire a lot of young kids.”

Lil Nas X, the 20-year-old who wrote the blockbuster hit, “Old Town Road,” came out as gay on Sunday after he performed in front of 180,000 people in Glastonbury, England with Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus. It was the last day of Pride Month.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” Lil Nas tweeted.

Milan, who is also gay, said Nas’ bravery will help isolated gay teenagers from feeling so alone in the world.

“LGBT youth, especially African-American LGBT youth, (have) the highest rate of suicide in our country,” Milan said. “That was one of the hardest times of my life when I was a youth growing up in the hood,” as a gay man. “So I think by him doing that, it sends a strong message to kids to be themselves, they can be successful. His song is #1 on iTunes. He’s killing it.”

Milan added, with a chuckle, that Nas’ revelation also is “an aha moment to all the bigots who don’t like gay people whatever and the whole time they been dancing to his song. It was genius.”