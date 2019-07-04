Rihanna is being sued by a visually impaired woman who claims the pop star’s beauty company is not accommodating its visually-impaired customers.

Beatriz Gutierrez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday against Fenty Beauty, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, claiming it failed to provide suitable online access for all of its customers.

Gutierrez, who says she is visually impaired and legally blind, said she decided to sue Fenty Beauty after she found its website to be ill-equipped to handle her needs. In the lawsuit, Gutierrez explains that Rihanna’s company web site does not use screen-reading technology, an industry standard that allows blind people to interact with a Web site.

Instead, Gutierrez says in legal documents that the Fenty Beauty web site includes “access barriers” that preclude her from being able to interact with the beauty brand and make purchases.

Gutierrez is seeking an immediate injunction against Fenty Beauty and hopes that a judge will force the company to address its deficiencies and adhere to mandated federal standards required of businesses to be accessible to the visually impaired. She is also seeking damages in the amount of $15,000, reported The Blast.

In recent years, other businesses have also been hit with similar lawsuits. The “Umbrella” singer is just the latest business owner to be slapped with a lawsuit.

Unfortunately this isn’t the only legal entanglement Rihanna has had to deal with recently.

The singer sued her father claiming that he is trying to profit off of her name. Apparently, he was seeking to trademark the word “Fenty” and use it with another business venture. Rihanna said in her suit that people might be confused into thinking her dad’s company was associated with her brand.

Also, Rihanna accuses her father of trying to launch a reality show that is based off of her success.