Wimbledon has had its shared of surprises so far, but Meghan Markle added one more when she showed up at the tennis championship competition on Thursday to support her friend, Serena Williams.

The Duchess of Sussex joined the crowd to cheer on Williams in her round two match against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Meghan smiled often and cheered Williams on. The duchess was captured laughing and getting caught up with friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, who both attended Northwestern University with Markle.

This was one of only a few appearances Meghan has made since giving birth to son, Archie, with her husband, Prince Harry. She looked casual yet stylish in jeans, a black t-shirt from Lavender Hill Clothing and a L’Agence white blazer. Meghan accessorized with sunglasses from Finlay & Co, Pippa Small earrings and a fedora-style hat by Madewell. The hat is reportedly still listed as available on the Madewell site, according to the fashion site Meghan’s Mirror, which provides details on Meghan’s daily attire.

Although no one knew this would be the particular game, ET says a source told the outlet that Meghan would come out to see Serena play, adding that the only thing that would have prevented the duchess from coming to support her friend was if baby Archie kept “her home last minute.”

A few days ago, Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, also attended the Wimbledon tournament. Last year, Meghan and Kate attended Wimbledon together to catch the match between Serena and Angelique Kerber. Williams lost that match.