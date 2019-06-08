Black British royal Meghan Markle made her first public appearance since giving birth last month to baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen at Trooping the Colour, a birthday celebration for the Queen Elizabeth in London today.

She was first spotted coming out of Buckingham Palace in a horse-drawn carriage, sitting next to her husband Prince Harry, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, CNN reports.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a dark blue hat by Noel Stewart, and dark blue outfit by her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller, according to PEOPLE.

Thousands of people gathered along the Mall in London to watch the official birthday celebration. More than 200 horses, 400 musicians and 1,400 officers took part in the event.

This parade and celebration gives the Queen an opportunity to review her army. This is essential since the monarch is technically the head of Britain’s armed forces and would traditionally lead an army into war, says CNN.

Colours, or flags, are carried down the ranks of soldiers and the Officer in Command of the Parade spats out over one hundred words of command to direct the several hundred soldiers, according to the Royal Family’s website.

For more than 260 years, Trooping the Colour has been the official birthday celebration for the Queen, though her real birthday is on April 21, CNN noted.

During the parade, members of the royal family can be seen riding by horseback or in a carriage that starts at Buckingham Palace down the mall to Horse Guard’s Parade.

Last year, Meghan and Harry rode in their own horse drawn carriage, but this year their carriage was a full house, according to PEOPLE. They were accompanied by sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, and Camilla, Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6. While Meghan is just making her first public appearance, new dad Prince Harry has made appearances to the Netherlands and Rome since the arrival of their son, PEOPLE said.