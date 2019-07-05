Nipsey Hussle’s mother and brother are joining are attempting to gain co-guardianship of the late rapper’s 10-year-old daughter.

Samantha Smith, Hussle’s sister who was already in a court battle for co-guardianship with Tanisha Foster, mother of Emani Asghedom, filed an amended petition with the court adding Samiel Asghedom (known as Blacc Sam), and Angelique Smith to the document, according to The Blast.

In the legal document, obtained by website, Samantha Smith states that she, Samiel and Angelique have been a “constant and strong presence in Emani’s life. They have participated in her care and upbringing since her birth. Since the unfortunate murder of Emani’s father in March 2019, Samiel and Angelique have assisted in providing care for Emani.”

The document adds “the request to appoint Samuel and Angelique as co-guardians is, per the recommendation of Minor’s Counsel, a form of ‘insurance policy’ so that should anything happen to one of Emani’s guardians, other guardians are already in place to continue in providing for Emani’s care without having to return to Court.”

However, Foster is against this move. In court documents, she said she is Emani’s mother and believes the “Law and Policy of this state favors the protection of the rights of natural parents and their children. Objector has statutory priority over petitioner.”

Foster said that Emani was visiting her dad on the day he was killed and that the family now refuses to return her.

Smith “unlawfully took the minor and as of this date, despite objectors demand, refused to return the minor to Objector.”

Foster adds in the document that Emani’s “best interests” are not being served by this “act of removing the minor from her mother’s custody; and by refusing contact between minor and mother.”

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, died intestate, meaning he did not have a will at the time of his death, leaving the issue of custody of his daughter in the air since the girl’s mother has been trying to win it back.