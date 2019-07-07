A$AP Rocky is currently detained in a Stockholm detention center while under investigation for his role in an altercation with two men in the street.

Last week, a video surfaced showing a scuffle between the Harlem rapper, his team and two men in the streets of Sweden on Sunday. This past Friday, a Swedish court ruled the rapper remain at the center for the next two weeks as he was deemed a flight risk.

After the video hit the net, the 30-year-old rapper, born Rakim Mayers, spoke out against what appears to be an assault, detailing he was being followed by the men in question. Rocky wrote the men were also assaulting women as they passed them. In the video, Rocky is seen tossing a man to the ground, however, footage that shows what occurs prior to the physical confrontation is limited.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans. We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble,” Rocky wrote on Instagram. “They followed us for 4 blocks and they were slapping girls butts who passed. Give me a break.”

The New York Times spoke with Rocky’s lawyer, Henrik Olsson Lilja, who spoke about the disruption of scheduled tour dates and the willingness to return for a trial.

“He, of course, is very disappointed and this is a catastrophe for his tour,” Olsson Lilja said. “Of course, a world artist like him would come back to Sweden if there is a trial in the summer or fall.”

Karin Rofander, spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority, detailed A$AP Rocky would be investigated for assault as a preliminary charge. If there was believed to be enough evidence at the end of the investigation, a trial would follow. Rocky’s lawyer asserts actions in the video were a result of self-defense.

Rocky was scheduled to headline the London based Wireless festival on Sunday in front of a crowd of 50,000. Beyond Wireless, Rocky was scheduled to appear in Ireland, Germany, Russia and more during his European run.