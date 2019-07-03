Officials in Sweden have confirmed that rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested on Tuesday, along with three other people for being involved in a suspected “gross assault” that took place on Sunday.

The New York-based rapper was arrested after his performance at the Smash hip hop festival in Stockholm, CBS News reports.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, took to his Instagram to shares two video clips linked to the incident, to provide proof of his innocence.

In the videos, the A$AP Mob member and his entourage can be seen interacting with two men who appear to be arguing over a set of headphones.

In the videos, one of the men appears to hit the rapper’s bodyguard with the headphones and both men are shown continuously confronting the group by following them. The men with A$AP can be heard telling the men to stop following them.

At the end of the second video posted on the rapper’s page, a woman tells A$AP that one of the men “slapped my ass and my girlfriend’s ass.”

Not too long after his posts, another video of the altercation surfaced on social media showing punches being thrown between the two men and the rapper’s crew. One of the men was thrown to the ground receiving punches.

The relationships of the four men who were under arrest have not been revealed, according to a spokesman from the prosecution office. A statement on Wednesday revealed that no other information has been provided and the investigation is in “an initial stage.”

A$AP and the three other people can be held in jail for up to three days before they can face a judge, according to Swedish law.