The legendary Stevie Wonder announced he will be receiving a kidney transplant this fall.

Appearing onstage at the British Summer Time Festival in London over the weekend, the 69-year-old singer revealed to the crowd his forthcoming procedure.

“So what’s going to happen is this: I am going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year,” Wonder told the crowd.

The “Ribbon in the Sky” singer promptly assured the fans that he would be fine following the procedure. “I’m all good, I’m all good, all good. I have a donor and it’s all good.”

According to PEOPLE, Wonder will perform three more shows before he puts live shows on pause in preparation for the September recovery.

“I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. You ain’t got to hear no rumors, I told you what’s up, I am good,” Wonder said on stage.

Following the appearance in London, Stevie Wonder is scheduled to perform at the 3Arena in Ireland as a part of The Stevie Wonder Song Party: Celebrating Life, Love and Music. An additional tour date for Stevie Wonder is scheduled for August 3 in Las Vegas.

The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing…. pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019

TMZ detailed the response to the announcement from Stevie Wonder as a transition from shock to applause after receiving details from him that everything will soon be fine. The news follows a report from the Detroit Free Press that Wonder was dealing with a “serious but manageable” health issue. Additional details included that he was traveling with a medical team to tend to his needs on his short list of tour dates.

Additional rumors regarding the health of the R&B singer included already starting dialysis. That report has not been confirmed. A request for comment from Wonder’s representation to PEOPLE has not been returned.