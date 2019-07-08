Essence Fest 2019 is a wrap and your favorite celebrities showed up and showed out. This was a special year after all. Essence celebrated its 25th year in the Big Easy. No better time to strut in that Southern humidity than a silver anniversary. From performance outfits to after parties to hanging out in the French Quarter, celebrities made New Orleans their personal catwalk.
Check out what Michelle Obama, Lil Kim, Tamron Hall, the Queen Sugar cast and more wore to the biggest Essence Fest yet.
15Tamron Hall
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Tamron Hall attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
14Mary J. Blige
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
13
Michelle Obama
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Michelle Obama speaks onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
12
Kofi Siriboe
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Kofi Siriboe poses during SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul Channel Broadcast from Essence Festival at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
11
Estelle
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Estelle performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
10
Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson attend 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
9Jemele Hill
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Jemele Hill attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
8Lil Kim
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Lil Kim poses backstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
7
Ava DuVernay
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Ava DuVernay speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
6Mario
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Mario attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
5
Tamela Mann
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Tamela Mann attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
4Teyana Taylor
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Teyana Taylor performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
3Pharrell Williams
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Pharrell Williams performs onstage during the 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
2Angela Rye
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: Angela Rye speaks on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
1Patti Labelle
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Patti LaBelle performs onstage during 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Louisiana Superdome on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)