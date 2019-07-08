Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby has given birth to her first child with husband Michael Darby.

The 31-year-old revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday in a post that included details about her pregnancy journey.

“I never thought this day would come. When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks,” the post begins. “Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey,” she added.

The Bravo star also referenced that the birth of her child “is the happiest day of our life!”

The Darbys married in May 2014 after two years of dating, but arguments and bickering over their joint venture (a restaurant called Oz in Arlington, Virginia) caused them to break up for six months, PEOPLE reports. The shift in their relationship was documented during the show.

Meanwhile, Michael Darby, who has two adult children from a previous marriage, dodged assault charges in October 2018 after he was accused of groping a cameraman while filming RHOP. The reality show suspended filming as a result, but the charges of second-degree assault and improper sexual contact were eventually dropped.

As theGrio has previously reported, it wasn’t the first time Darby had been accused of improper sexual contact. On the first season of the reality series, several of the cast members claimed they witnessed him touching another man’s backside and rumors about his sexuality have shrouded him ever since.

Ashley Darby has defended has hubby against the accusations and rumors, none of which stopped them from reuniting and conceiving a child. The couple previously lost a pregnancy due to a miscarriage, an experience Ashley described as “traumatic” at the Season 3 reunion of the show.

No word on the baby’s name as of yet, but we’re sure Baby Darby will be making his first appearance on reality TV next season.