A life-size wooden statue of Melania Trump, has been erected near the first lady’s Slovenian hometown of Sevnica and is getting mixed reviews from social media.

According to CNN, the hand-carved wooden statue was commissioned by Berlin-based American artist Brad Downey as part of a documentary entitled “Slow Motion Disasters.” Downey’s vision was then created by local Slovenian artist, Ales Zupevc., who he spends months interviewing around the town.

Zupevc carved the First Lady’s likeness on a plinth of a linden tree in a field on the outskirts of Rozno, a village about five miles from Sevnica. He reportedly used a chainsaw to create the controversial tribute which is meant to depict her wearing the pale blue outfit she wore to the inauguration of her husband, President Trump, in 2017.

Zupevc says that he bears much in common with Melania Trump since they were born in April 1970, in the same hospital. “All the more reason to make the statue. Being born the same year, the same month,” he says. “She might come and see the thing. She might like it.”

But he also remarks on the different paths they took in life despite literally starting in the same place. “Let’s face it, she owns half of America while I have nothing,” he says.

But the reactions from residents and social media users all over the world, ranged from delight to disdain. One user even compared the statue to something out of the horror film Midsommer, currently out in theaters.

The internet IS trying to kill me. I howled. 🤣⚰️👀 Statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia. I. CAN'T. pic.twitter.com/GqlveeluK5 — Le Gateau Chocolat (@LeGateauChoc) July 6, 2019

“If the monument was meant to be a parody, then the artist has been successful,” one local told Agence France-Presse. “We in Sevnica can only laugh and, at the same time, hold our heads in our hands over their (the Trumps’) catastrophic reputation.”

“I can understand why people might think that this falls short as a description of her physical appearance,” Downey admitted to AFP, but ultimately called the finished product “absolutely beautiful.”

He also points out that his statue is the first monument in the world dedicated to this first lady.

“Brad, I think this is my favorite project of yours,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

