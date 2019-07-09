A North Carolina man has been arrested after his 35-year-old girlfriend was found stabbed to death inside her Charlotte home just days ahead of the release of a book she had co-written on domestic violence.

According to PEOPLE, detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department allege Aliyah Terry was killed July 2, by her live-in boyfriend, Isaih Henderson III, 32.

On July 4, Henderson turned himself in to police and was immediately charged with Terry’s murder. Henderson has yet to enter a plea to his charges but records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he remains in custody without bail.

Just hours before the Terry’s death, police said they were called to the couple’s home following an argument between her and Henderson. But by the time they arrived, after 2 a.m., Terry had been killed and Henderson had fled the scene.

This is my neighbor Aliyah Terry. She was helping other domestic abuse victims & was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Tuesday morning. She leaves behind 2 children and a neighborhood that is mourning this senseless tragedy. I vow to carry on her legacy. #JusticeForAliyah pic.twitter.com/rftIYKDCm5 — Rachel Brummert (@rachel_brummert) July 5, 2019

Terry’s book, The Queen Xperience, is available for pre-order online and is also available on Amazon. In the anthology, her segments involve her recalling her experiences with domestic violence. The book’s release is slated for August 4.

“She was a beautiful person inside and out, kept a beautiful smile,” Nakita Davis, the book’s publisher said of Terry. “I want women to walk away knowing there is help.”

Davis points out that overall the book includes submissions from several women and hopes to motivate those in situations like one that cost the writer her life.

“It encourages women across the world to play their royal position,” concludes Davis. “Encouraging people to live out their God-sized dreams.”